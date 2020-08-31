POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Desecration of Quran in Sweden and Norway condemned
03:06
World
Pages of the Quran were torn apart and spat at during an anti-Muslim rally in the Norwegian capital of Oslo. Similar scenes were witnessed in the Swedish city of Malmo on Friday when far-right activists held a Quran-burning rally. The OIC Islamophobia Observatory, the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), Turkey and Pakistan condemned the rallies. Islamophobia on the rise 👉 http://trt.world/islamophobia #desecrationOfQuran #QuranBurning #MalmoRiots
August 31, 2020
