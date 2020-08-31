POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Did the Democratic Convention give Biden the bump he was looking for?
01:43
World
Did the Democratic Convention give Biden the bump he was looking for?
Did the Democratic Convention give Biden the bump he was looking for? Taha Meli Arvas explains, In Brief. All other episodes of ‘In Brief’ 👉 http://trt.world/138y 2020 Presidential Race 🇺🇸 👉 http://trt.world/Race2020 Watch Inside America ➡ Weekly in-depth interviews with American opinion and policy-makers exploring the issues shaping US politics. 👉http://trt.world/InsideAmerica #DemocraticConvention #DNC #Biden
August 31, 2020
