Colours of Pakistan: Green tea

When in Peshawar, one of the oldest cities in the world, a cup of famous green tea with its secret ingredient is not to be missed. Canan walks through the Bazaar of Storytellers and discovers the history of this ancient tea tradition. The Colours of Pakistan series captures Pakistan’s rich history and culture through a series of adventures across the country. Watch other episodes of 'Colours of Pakistan' 👉 http://trt.world/1384 #Peshawar #greentea #Pakistan #Bazaar