British workers urged to return to workplaces post-lockdown | Money Talks
02:20
BizTech
As the scale of the COVID-19 recessions becomes clearer, the task of rebooting national economies becomes more urgent. Most finance ministers are eager to stop expensive job support programmes, which are tipping economies further into debt. That's particularly true in the UK, where a far lower percentage of people have gone back to work. Simon McGregor-Wood reports. #UKjobs #CoronavirusLockdowns #jobsupportprogrammes
September 1, 2020
