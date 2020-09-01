BizTech Share

Videoconferencing app sees popularity spike during pandemic | Money Talks

While many businesses have suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one sector is doing exceptionally well. Companies that provide video conferencing platforms have seen profits soar in recent months. In particular, Zoom has seen hundreds of thousands of people from all over the world using its services. Shamim Chowdhury has been testing it out herself and sent this report. We unpacked the technology’s impact during the coronavirus pandemic with Bob O'Donnell in Foster City, California. He's the president, founder and chief analyst at TECHnalysis Research. #Zoom #VideoConferencing #SocialDistancing