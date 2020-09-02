POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Back to school in England and Wales
02:37
World
Back to school in England and Wales
Schools in England and Wales reopen this week. That’s despite a lot of uncertainty surrounding the vulnerability of teachers to COVID-19, whether social distancing is feasible and how secondary students will cope with masks. TRT World Health Correspondent Nicola Hill has spoken to teachers, parents and pupils. Coronavirus in UK 🇬🇧 👉 http://trt.world/13c8 The front lines of the Pandemic 👉 http://trt.world/1381 #BacktoSchool #Coronavirus #Pandemic
September 2, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?