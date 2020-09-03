World Share

Charlie Hebdo trial

Fourteen people are on trial in France over the 2015 attack on the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo. They are accused of helping the attackers who shot dead 12 people in and around the magazine's Paris office. The killings marked the beginning of a wave of attacks across the country that left more than 250 people dead. TRT World Correspondent Francis Collings reports on the first day of the trial.