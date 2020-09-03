POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
BELARUS PROTESTS: What could happen next?
26:00
World

With a population of less than ten million and regularly appearing way down the list of wealthy nations, Belarus has never been a great presence on the world stage. But the protests there against a president in power for more than a quarter of a century could have global implications. Guests: Alexandra St John Murphy Research Fellow at Minsk Dialogue Olga Dryndova Editor of Belarus Analysen Jenny Mathers Lecturer in International Politics Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
September 3, 2020
