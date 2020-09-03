BizTech Share

Lebanon government struggles to meet IMF reform demands | Money Talks

The man named to be Lebanon's next prime minister says negotiations with the International Monetary Fund require a different approach. The IMF and the Lebanese government have been trying to hammer out a deal since May on a bailout for one of the most heavily indebted countries in the world. As Reagan Des Vignes reports, they remain at odds as the situation's only gotten worse for Lebanon's people. #IMFreforms #LebanonEconomy #BeirutBlast