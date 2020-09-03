POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Slovak court acquits businessman of journalist murder
01:53
World
Slovak court acquits businessman of journalist murder
The case of murdered investigative journalist Jan Kuciak delivers a new twist in Slovakia, as a high-profile businessman is acquitted of ordering the killing. Watch Inside America ➡ Weekly in-depth interviews with American opinion and policy-makers exploring the issues shaping US politics. 👉http://trt.world/InsideAmerica One on One interviews with political influencers 👉http://trt.world/OneOnOne Five Things in Five Minutes 👉 http://trt.world/13cq #SlovakCourt #JanKuciak #Slovakia
September 3, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?