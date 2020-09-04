US economy adds another 1.37M jobs in August | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US jobless claims in August have fallen to their lowest level since lockdowns began in March. But job growth is continuing to slow, as the government's financial support programmes for businesses run-out. And most of the job gains have been workers being recalled from either furloughs or temporary lay-offs.The US economy added nearly 1.4-million non-farm payroll jobs last month, which is a slight decline from the 1.8 million positions in July.. and far below the record 4.8-million jobs in June. Christian Lawrence is a senior market strategist at Rabobank in New York. He says the latest monthly jobs report may be encouraging, but it's a long road ahead to get to pre-pandemic levels. #USJobslessClaims #USeconomy #CoronavirusLockdowns
September 4, 2020
