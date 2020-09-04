BizTech Share

India accuses Chinese app operators of spying | Money Talks

India banned another 118 mobile apps with links to China this week, citing risks to national security. It's the second time New Delhi has taken aim at businesses from Beijing since June. Tensions have flared-up again over a long-running border dispute.. And the latest app crackdown could have far-reaching effects for the tech sector, and those making a living from the platforms. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this, Money Talks spoke to Srikanth Kondapalli, in New Delhi. The professor of Chinese studies at Jawa-harlal Nehru University says without a resolution of India's border disputes with China, New Delhi will likely pile-on more pressure on Beijing. #IndiaAppBan #MilitaryStandoff #NationalSecurity