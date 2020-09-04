World Share

New Crisis Spot Between Turkey and Greece | Protest Against PKK

The Turkey-Greece rivalry is entering a more dangerous phase after Athens openly stationed troops on the island of Meis, a demilitarised zone two kilometers off Turkish shores. Is this a possible new front for the neighbours? Plus, a group of parents in Turkey's southeastern city of Diyarbakir are protesting against a political party that has links to terrorism. The families demand the return of their children who they say were kidnapped by PKK terrorists. Guests: Girne is Huseyin Isiksal Professor of International Relations at Near East University Mark Meirowitz Associate Professor at the SUNY Maritime College Selman Aksunger Lecturer at the Istanbul Centre of International Law Resul Serdar Atas Senior Fellow at the TRT World Research Centre