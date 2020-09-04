What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

US-India ties on the brink of collapse

World Share

Undercover reporter reveals culture of racism and impunity in French police force

This French reporter infiltrated the country’s police force, where he witnessed a culture of racism, violence and impunity. Valentin Gendrot spent two years as a junior officer and documented his undercover experience. He recently released a book titled ‘Flic,’ or Cop, about it. Coronavirus in France 🇫🇷 👉 http://trt.world/138t Racism & anti-racism 👉 http://trt.world/13qw #flic #ValentinGendrot #frenchpolice