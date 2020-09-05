POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Teenage pregnancy is on the rise in Malawi amid pandemic
02:18
Teenage pregnancy is on the rise in Malawi amid pandemic
The United Nations Population Fund says there could be seven million unintended pregnancies during the global pandemic. NGOs are working to ease the rise in teen pregnancies in Malawi. As Yasin Eken reports, poverty and the pandemic have worsened an already terrible situation in Malawi. Measures Against Coronavirus Pandemic 👉 http://trt.world/1mny Coronavirus Explained 👉 http://trt.world/1mnn The front lines of the Pandemic 👉 http://trt.world/1381 #TeenPregnancy #ChildMarriage #Pandemic
September 5, 2020
