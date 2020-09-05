World Share

Are India’s Policies in Kashmir Colonialism in Disguise?

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed Kashmir's residency laws, allowing for Indians across the country to buy land in the disputed territory. Since 1927, only permanent residents in Kashmir were allowed to do this. Modi's Hindu Nationalist BJP party says the move is an important step for peace, but many locals have called it settler colonialism akin to Israel's policies on Palestinian territory​. So, is New Delhi's approach about peace or is it just colonialisation in disguise? Kashmir Tensions 👉http://trt.world/13fd India Protests 👉http://trt.world/13f6 India's Controversial Citizenship Law 🇮🇳 👉http://trt.world/13fq #Modi #India #Kashmir