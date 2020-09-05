POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is There a Double Standard in US Policing?
05:14
World
Is There a Double Standard in US Policing?
Is there a double standard when it comes to policing in the US? This is a big question as racial tensions play out in cities like Kenosha and Portland. One side argues there's systemic racism in American policing while the other side says anti-racism protests are a leftist conspiracy. So, who's right? We break down the statistics. Watch other episodes of ‘Double Check’ 👉 http://trt.world/16zr #DoubleCheck #USpolicing #conspiracy
September 5, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?