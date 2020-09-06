BizTech Share

Israeli diamond industry badly affected by Covid-19 pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has had a severe impact on the luxury goods sector. Diamonds, in particular, have lost some of their sparkle and the industry in Israel has been badly affected. But as Mustafa Fatih Yavuz reports, at least one jewellery brand has come up with a novel way of recovering some of its losses.