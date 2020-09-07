POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
India overtakes Brazil to record second-biggest caseload | Money Talks
India has overtaken Brazil to record the second-highest COVID-19 caseload worldwide, with over 4.2 million people testing positive. The infection rate is the world's highest, and it's still rising, with the country recording more than 90,000 new cases on both Sunday and Monday. Despite this, the government is forging ahead with reopening some sectors. Natasha Hussain reports. And we spoke to Nikita Sud in Oxford. She's an associate professor of Development Studies at the University of Oxford. #India #CoronavirusInfections #IndiaEconomy
September 7, 2020
