02:56
BizTech
Virtual consultations gain popularity in the US as COVID-19 spreads | Money Talks
Tele-health apps and virtual care channels have come to the fore during the coronavirus pandemic, as safety-conscious patients avoid in-person sessions. Now, the technology is not just being harnessed by GPs, but by hospital systems and psychiatrists to make consultations safer and easier. Katie Gregory takes a look at whether the massive acceleration in virtual healthcare in the US is here to stay. #VirtualConsultations #Covid19 #TeleHealthApps
September 7, 2020
