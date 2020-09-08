World Share

India's hospitals overwhelmed as coronavirus slams country

India has passed Brazil in the total number of coronavirus cases. With 4.2 million infections, it now sits second behind the United States. The rise comes as the government continues to ease lockdown measures to boost the economy that has been devastated since the pandemic began. And hospitals are stretched to the limit with the amount of people needing treatment. Aksel Zaimovic reports.