World Share

APOCALYPSE NEXT: Are humans failing to plan long-term?

Why are we, the occupants of Planet Earth, rushing headlong towards one precipice after another, all of which we know are there, but which we just can’t bring ourselves to avoid? If we continually get right to the very edge of the drop, then ,surely one day, we will fall off. And if we do, is humanity doomed? Guests: Anders Sandberg Futurist Laura Hanning Former Climate Negotiator George Michelsen Foy Author Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.