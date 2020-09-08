BizTech Share

South Africa's GDP contracts 51% in Q2 | Money Talks

Lockdowns imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19 are devastating South Africa's economy. GDP halved in value between April and June, compared to the previous quarter. Hundreds of thousands of people have lost their jobs. And as Mobin Nasir reports, allegations of mismanagement and corruption are fueling protests and strikes, making a quick economic turnaround unlikely. For more on this, Thea Fourie joined us from Johannesburg. She's African markets analyst at IHS Markit. #SouthAfricaGDP #CoronavirusLockdown #Unemployment