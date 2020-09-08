BizTech Share

UK, EU trade talks resume as October deadline looms | Money Talks

The UK and EU have headed into a fresh round of Brexit talks. And they're expected to be tough. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is looking at changing legislation that could overwrite part of the agreement both sides signed in January. He's also warned it's looking more likely the UK will leave without a trade deal. As Sibel Karkus reports, that's not only casting a cloud over negotiations, but puts their entire deal at risk. We unpacked this with Denis MacShane in London. He's the UK's former minister of state for Europe and a former Labour Member of Parliament. He's also the author of 'Brexit No Exit. Why Britain (in the end) Won't Leave Europe'. #UK #EU #TradeTalks