POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Will Trump's ‘Law and Order’ Message Win Him The Election?
25:50
World
Will Trump's ‘Law and Order’ Message Win Him The Election?
President Donald Trump's re-election campaign's has had a significant focus on crime, law and order, especially in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Trump has referred to some of those involved in the demonstrations as rioters, agitators and even domestic terrorists. But will this rhetoric get him re-elected? Guests: Dawn Blagrove Executive Director of Emancipate NC Oscar Odom III Former First Deputy Sheriff of New York City Brandon del Pozo Former Chief of Police of Vermont
September 10, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?