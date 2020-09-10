World Share

Will Trump's ‘Law and Order’ Message Win Him The Election?

President Donald Trump's re-election campaign's has had a significant focus on crime, law and order, especially in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Trump has referred to some of those involved in the demonstrations as rioters, agitators and even domestic terrorists. But will this rhetoric get him re-elected? Guests: Dawn Blagrove Executive Director of Emancipate NC Oscar Odom III Former First Deputy Sheriff of New York City Brandon del Pozo Former Chief of Police of Vermont