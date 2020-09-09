POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
AstraZeneca suspends Covid-19 vaccine trial over safety concern
02:12
World
AstraZeneca suspends Covid-19 vaccine trial over safety concern
Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has paused the trial of its highly-anticipated Covid-19 vaccine. That's after one participant reportedly had a serious adverse reaction. The vaccine is being developed in collaboration with the University of Oxford. AstraZeneca says it is reviewing safety data. Shamim Chowdhury has the story. Vaccines for Coronavirus 💉 👉 http://trt.world/16gx Mask Conflict 👉 http://trt.world/16gn #AstraZeneca #Oxford #Vaccine
September 9, 2020
