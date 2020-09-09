World Share

AstraZeneca suspends Covid-19 vaccine trial over safety concern

Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has paused the trial of its highly-anticipated Covid-19 vaccine. That's after one participant reportedly had a serious adverse reaction. The vaccine is being developed in collaboration with the University of Oxford. AstraZeneca says it is reviewing safety data. Shamim Chowdhury has the story.