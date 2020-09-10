POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Could Germany Really Pull the Plug on Nord Stream 2?
Nord Stream 2 will bring Russian gas directly to Germany and could do wonders for both economies. But several EU nations have urged Germany to reconsider working so closely with Russia, especially after the apparent poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny. Moscow is accused of trying to take the Kremlin critic out. While Russia denies the allegations, it has forced Germany to rethink its pipeline policy. But with billions already invested in Nord Stream 2, can German Chancellor Angela Merkel really change her mind? Guests: Karin Kneissl Former Austrian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vitaly Yermakov Senior Research Fellow at the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies Luke Coffey Director of Foreign Policy Studies at The Heritage Foundation
September 10, 2020
