POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Rolling Stones store opens on London's Carnaby Street | Money Talks
02:50
BizTech
Rolling Stones store opens on London's Carnaby Street | Money Talks
The Rolling Stones have opened a flagship store on London's Carnaby Street - the street synonymous with the music and fashion scene of the 1960s, from which the band emerged. The shop sells exclusive fashion lines and memorabilia devoted to one of the biggest music acts in the world. And the opening has gone ahead despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of the band, all of whom are now in their 70s, did not attend. Simon McGregor-Wood takes a trip down memory lane. #Rock #RollingStones #CarnabyStreet
September 9, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?