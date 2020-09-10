What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

How much of a setback is AstraZeneca’s suspension of its COVID-19 vaccine trial?

Virologist at Lancaster University Dr Muhammad Munir explains the impact of AstraZeneca’s decision to suspend the late-stage trial of its coronavirus vaccine. One of the participants in the study in Britain has fallen ill, casting doubt on prospects for an early rollout of one of the most advanced COVID-19 vaccines in development. #AstraZeneca #coronavirusvaccine #Britain