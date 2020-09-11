POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Evaluating Shinzo Abe’s Legacy, and Looking Ahead to Japan’s New Prime Minister
25:30
World
Evaluating Shinzo Abe’s Legacy, and Looking Ahead to Japan’s New Prime Minister
What legacy does outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe leave behind? Did ‘Abenomics’ really transform Japan? And how will Japan’s new prime minister steer the world’s third largest economy into the future, as the country balances its relationship with the US and China, and fends off the North Korean nuclear threat? Guests: Ichiro Fujisaki Japan’s Former Deputy Foreign Minister and Ambassador to the US, UN and WTO Waqas Adenwala Asia Analyst at The Economist Intelligence Unit
September 11, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?