Battling For The Balkans
After a history of conflict and failed talks, Kosovo and Serbia seem to have taken a step towards peace. US President Donald Trump has taken the credit, but has he really brokered a breakthrough? And does a cold war with China have anything to do with it? We look at the battle for influence in the Balkans. Guests: Darko Trifunovic Former First Secretary of Bosnia's Foreign Service at the UN Victor Gao Vice President of the Center for China and Globalization Klaus Jurgens Political Analyst and Balkans Expert
September 17, 2020
