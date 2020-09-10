European Central Bank keeps rates at zero as euro rises | Money Talks

BizTech Share

European Central Bank keeps rates at zero as euro rises

The European Central Bank is keeping interest rates steady, despite low inflation and a stronger euro that gives policymakers the space to be more aggressive. The decision has come as a surprise to investors, many of whom had expected a fresh injection of money into markets as the coronavirus continues to spread. As Paolo Montecillo reports, the lender is confident that existing stimulus measures are enough to revive the bloc's economy. For more, we spoke to Peter Vanden Houte in Brussels. He's the chief economist of Dutch financial giant ING.