POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
European Central Bank keeps rates at zero as euro rises | Money Talks
06:26
BizTech
European Central Bank keeps rates at zero as euro rises | Money Talks
The European Central Bank is keeping interest rates steady, despite low inflation and a stronger euro that gives policymakers the space to be more aggressive. The decision has come as a surprise to investors, many of whom had expected a fresh injection of money into markets as the coronavirus continues to spread. As Paolo Montecillo reports, the lender is confident that existing stimulus measures are enough to revive the bloc's economy. For more, we spoke to Peter Vanden Houte in Brussels. He's the chief economist of Dutch financial giant ING. #ECB #EUeconomy #StimulusPackage
September 10, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?