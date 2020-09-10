WWF warns of large-scale destruction by human ecosystems | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Global wildlife populations are in free fall. More than two thirds of the planet's animals have disappeared in the past 50 years. The World Wildlife Fund's 2020 Living Planet Report, has tracked thousands of species and found that the conversion of forests into farmland has been the main reason for the dramatic decline. And that's having unprecedented consequences for humans too. For more on this, Marco Lambertini joined us from Gland in Switzerland. He's the Director General of WWF International. #WWF #HumanEcosystems #Wildlife
September 10, 2020
