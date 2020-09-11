POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Britain and EU hold emergency talks over Brexit deal
02:15
World
Britain and EU hold emergency talks over Brexit deal
The United Kingdom and the European Union have held emergency talks over Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to undercut parts of the Brexit divorce treaty. It's led to Brussels threatening legal action against London if the UK pushes ahead with its plan to act outside international law. Our Europe Correspondent, Simon McGregor-Wood reports. Brexit 🇬🇧🇪🇺 👉 http://trt.world/1qss #brexit #euuk #uknews
September 11, 2020
