Is Montenegro the Next Balkan Fault Line?
04:59
World
Is Montenegro the Next Balkan Fault Line?
Montenegro's long time leader Milo #Djukanovic lost his first ever election last month and it's re-opened old wounds in this ethnically and religiously diverse #Balkan country. It's a watershed moment for #Montenegro. Will bursts of ethnonationalism slide the country towards Serbia and Russia or will Montenegro continue its western course? Watch other episodes of ‘Double Check’ 👉 http://trt.world/16zr
September 12, 2020
