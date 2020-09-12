World Share

Bahrain joins UAE in normalising ties with Israel

Bahrain has become the second Arab Gulf nation in the span of a month to agree to normalise relations with Israel. For decades, most Arab states have boycotted Israel, insisting they'd only establish ties once the Palestinian conflict is resolved. The Bahrain deal comes after the United Arab Emirates signed a normalisation agreement with Israel last month. Natasha Hussain reports. UAE-Israel Deal 👉 http://trt.world/1q52 #Bahrain #UAE #Israel