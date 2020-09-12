POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
South Korea's cultural exports boosting economy and profile
02:25
World
South Korea's cultural exports boosting economy and profile
Its film won best movie at the Academy Awards this year. The pop group #BTS hails from there. All part of what's known as the "Korean Wave." South Korea's cultural exports are bringing in billions of dollars annually and are credited with boosting South Korea's economy... and its global profile. As Joseph Kim reports from Seoul, the Asian nation even appears to be pandemic-proof. Profilers / Explainers 👉 http://trt.world/136b #KoreanWave #SoftPower #LearningKorean
September 12, 2020
