Japan’s Ruling Liberal Democratic Party to choose Abe's successor
02:54
World
#Japan is preparing to select its next prime minister. The vote follows the sudden resignation of #ShinzoAbe due to declining health. The ruling Liberal Democratic Party will choose his successor on Monday. Our #Tokyo correspondent Mayu Yoshida takes a look at the candidates and the challenges they face. Japan Emperor Abdication 🇯🇵 👉 http://trt.world/162x Profilers / Explainers 👉 http://trt.world/136b
September 13, 2020
