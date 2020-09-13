POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Authorities fear ‘mass fatality event’ as US fires rage on
Authorities fear ‘mass fatality event’ as US fires rage on
The California governor says the time for debate about climate change is over -as the worst wildfires in US history ravage the country's west coast. At least 25 people have been killed in California, Washington State, and Oregon, and dozens more are missing. And, as Liz Maddock reports, the worst is yet to come. California Wildfire 🇺🇸 👉 http://trt.world/16qq #WestCoast #California #Oregon
September 13, 2020
