Nigerian teacher offers free mathematics classes online
01:50
World
A math teacher in Nigeria's largest city, Lagos, has become an online sensation to hundreds of students for offering free classes on social media sites. The 36 year old even has a student as far away as Canada. Adesewa Josh tells us more. Vaccines for Coronavirus 💉 👉 http://trt.world/16gx Mask Conflict 👉 http://trt.world/16gn Coronavirus Pandemic (latest updates) 👉http://trt.world/1368 #OnlineEducation #Pandemic #Nigeria
September 13, 2020
