What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Loyalty to Pakistan: From a Politician to a Meme

Seher Kamran was the principal of PISJES school in Saudi Arabia until 2014, after she was sacked over allegations of corruption. She also was a former senator for Pakistan’s People’s Party in Sindh Province until 2019. But recently an old video of a school function has gone viral on Tik Tok, YouTube and other social media platforms. #LoyaltyToPakistan #SacrificeMyLIfeForPakistan #PakistaniMemes