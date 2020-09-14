POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
TikTok reaches deal with Oracle to save US operations | Money Talks
05:46
BizTech
TikTok reaches deal with Oracle to save US operations | Money Talks
Video sharing app TikTok is the first Chinese-owned social media platform to make it big in the US. But it's been caught in the crossfire of the worsening trade war between Washington and Beijing. The firm's now found an American ally that could help protect the gains it's made in the lucrative US market. As Paolo Montecillo reports, TikTok still needs to overcome a significant amount of government scepticism. For more, we spoke to Pierluigi Paganini. He's a cyber-security analyst who joined us from Rome. #TikTok #Oracle #USregulators
September 14, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?