TikTok reaches deal with Oracle to save US operations | Money Talks

Video sharing app TikTok is the first Chinese-owned social media platform to make it big in the US. But it's been caught in the crossfire of the worsening trade war between Washington and Beijing. The firm's now found an American ally that could help protect the gains it's made in the lucrative US market. As Paolo Montecillo reports, TikTok still needs to overcome a significant amount of government scepticism. For more, we spoke to Pierluigi Paganini. He's a cyber-security analyst who joined us from Rome.