World Share

CORONAVIRUS SECOND WAVE: Is it a flawed idea?

Lockdowns may have slowed the tide of coronavirus cases but now everywhere you look there is talk of a new surge. The numbers of people being infected are increasing - but what if calling it a second wave is harming the fight against the virus? Oksana Pyzik Lead on Outbreak of Infectious Diseases at UCL Jeremy Rossman Virologist at University of Kent Raywat Deonandan Epidemiologist at University of Ottawa Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.