India's largest bullion markets shuts amid surging cases

In India, the coronavirus is continuing to spread quickly. The number of cases there has surged past five million, second only to the United States. The country has recorded a million new cases since the beginning of the month, and is expected overtake the US within weeks. As the government eases lockdowns, some businesses have taken matters into their own hands. Sharon Ogunleye reports. India-China Border Standoff 👉http://trt.world/IndiaChina Kashmir Tensions 👉http://trt.world/13fd India Protests 👉http://trt.world/13f6 India's Controversial Citizenship Law 🇮🇳 👉http://trt.world/13fq #indianews #india #indiacoronavirus
September 16, 2020
