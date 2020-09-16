World Share

Hi-tech ship launched on 400th anniversary of Mayflower

400 years ago, this wooden ship behind me named the Mayflower set sail from an English port and changed the history of two continents. It was carrying a group of European Puritan settlers bound for a new life across the Atlantic Ocean. Today they are recreating the journey but in a rather more modern vessel. This Mayflower will however have no crew or passengers and will cross the sea powered by sun - as well as the wind. Sarah Morice reports. TRT World’s original digital series feature stories that go beyond just one take. There is no one way to tell a story. We tell yours with passion and authenticity. 👉 http://trt.world/136j #mayflower #mayfloweanniversary #newmayflower