Saudi Arabia Condemned Over Khashoggi Ruling |​ Turkey's Gaming Industry
26:00
World
Saudi Arabia is under fire for co​mmuting the death sentences of those convicted of murdering dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi​. We delve into the verdict that's being called a 'mockery of justice.' Plus, the coronavirus pandemic has been a disaster for many business, but the gaming industry in Turkey is thriving. What's behind the success? ​Guests: James Dorsey ​Senior Fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies Azzam Tamimi Chairman of Al-Hiwar TV Channel ​Ozgur Karayalçın ​Business Development Director at VLMedia Hendrik Lesser CEO of Remote Control Productions
September 18, 2020
