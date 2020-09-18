September 18, 2020
26:00
26:00
More Videos
Saudi Arabia Condemned Over Khashoggi Ruling | Turkey's Gaming Industry
Saudi Arabia is under fire for commuting the death sentences of those convicted of murdering dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi. We delve into the verdict that's being called a 'mockery of justice.' Plus, the coronavirus pandemic has been a disaster for many business, but the gaming industry in Turkey is thriving. What's behind the success? Guests: James Dorsey Senior Fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies Azzam Tamimi Chairman of Al-Hiwar TV Channel Ozgur Karayalçın Business Development Director at VLMedia Hendrik Lesser CEO of Remote Control Productions
More Videos