World Share

LEBANON EXPLOSION: Time for an international investigation?

Lebanese authorities say they do not want an international investigation. They’ll look into it themselves. But with corruption and vested interests, can they be trusted? GUESTS Diala Chehade International Criminal Law Expert Michael Fakhri UN Special Rapporteur Maha Shuayb Director of the Centre for Lebanese Studies Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT WORLD.