POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Harry & Meghan’s $100m Netflix deal as Brits worry about jobs...
26:00
World
Harry & Meghan’s $100m Netflix deal as Brits worry about jobs...
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have signed a 100m+ dollar deal with Netflix to make programmes that 'inform and give hope' It seems like their decision at the beginning of the year to ditch their royal duties is really paying dividends. Meanwhile the UK’s going through tough times, the ordinary Brits they left behind are dealing with the coronavirus, deaths in care homes, soaring unemployment,… but hey, at least they can look back to 2018 when they paid 43 million dollars for Harry and Meghan’s wedding. Are the Sussexes abusing their Royal connections? Should they really be partnering with a company that’s accused of exploiting young children? And what does the Queen really make of all this?
September 17, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?