POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Trump contradicts top health officials on vaccine readiness | Money Talks
02:31
BizTech
Trump contradicts top health officials on vaccine readiness | Money Talks
US President Donald Trump has openly contradicted one of the US government's top health experts. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told a Senate panel that a COVID-19 vaccine would likely only be widely available by the middle of next year. But Trump dismissed his statement, accusing him of making a mistake and being confused. Shamim Chowdhury has more. #DonaldTrump #Vaccine #CentersForDiseaseControl
September 17, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?