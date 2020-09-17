POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Prime Minister Fayez al Sarraj resigns before peace talks
Prime Minister Fayez al Sarraj resigns before peace talks
The leader of Libya's internationally recognized government says he will leave his post by October. Prime Minister Fayez al Sarraj announced his decision at a time when his government holds the upper hand against warlord Khalifa Haftar in Libya's civil war. But his departure may weaken the position of the government in Tripoli as Shoaib Hasan explains. Latest news on Libya 🇱🇾 👉 http://trt.world/1pcp Turkey-Greece Mediterranean Dispute 👉 http://trt.world/17m8 #sarrajresigns #fayezalsarraj #libyapmresigns
September 17, 2020
